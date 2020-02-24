Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Sunday said Filipinos aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, Japan will be repatriated on Tuesday.

“So far 25 Feb is repatriation day,” Locsin posted in his Twitter account.

Japan's health ministry decided to start a 14-day quarantine for the more than 1,000 crew still on the cruise ship after a Japanese woman who disembarked from the cruise liner last week later tested positive for COVID-19 to her home in Tochigi Prefecture.

''This may be why Japan offered to host the Filipino crew before their repatriation . . . ,”Locsin said.

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ed Meñez said the 14-day quarantine may be done in Japan or in the Philippines.

Meñez added that test results will come out on Tuesday.

“Our government has decided to bring them home but hoping that all are declared COVID-free before doing so. We expect all the test results will be issued by 25 February,” the DFA official said.

“Those already declared COVID-positive are in Japanese health facilities and will be brought back after they recover,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said on Saturday 49 out of the 538 Filipino crew and passengers aboard the said cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.

Two were discharged, Dulay said.

The DFA said the repatriated Filipinos will be brought to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac for their 14-day quarantine period. DMS