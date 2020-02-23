Four Vietnamese tourists were arrested for alleged shoplifting in a mall in Makati City on Friday night.

According to Makati City Police Station chief Police Colonel Rogelio Simon, the incident transpired around 9pm at H&M Store branch located at Greenbelt 4 Mall, Ayala Center, Makati City.

Simon said the foreigners were brought to the police station by the security guard who arrested them for allegedly stealing P185,697 worth of assorted items such as clothes, bags and hats.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspects used a bag with aluminum foil to prevent the sensor from alarming.

“Suspects proceeded to their companion who were waiting outside the mall and transferred the stolen clothing in a black luggage bag,” Simon said.

He said the arresting officers noticed them which resulted in their arrest.

The case was turned over to Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS) for proper disposition and further investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS