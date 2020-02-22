The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday told the Muslim community and students there is nothing to fear as there are no on-going “profiling” on them.

Police Major General Debold Sinas said the Salaam Police Center is just acquiring data for the NCRPO programs.

Sinas earlier said the center was created to oversee the diverse cultural differences and concerns, especially in safety and security.

“One of its functions is to undertake close monitoring, networking and liaising activities with Muslim communities and other communities in addressing terrorism and lawless violence in their respective areas,” Sinas said.

“There are groups that said it’s profiling but there is no profiling, really, we just ask the number and give it to the higher office then they are doing a program. Nothing more,” Sinas said in the press briefing.

He said under this program Salaam police will conduct dialogues and meetings at different schools to strengthen their partnership with the community and peace building to counter extremism.

“It’s hard to go to a certain school when you don’t know how many are your target audience,” Sinas said.

“The students, the Muslim community has nothing to fear because we are not profiling. We assured this is just part of our acquiring figures for our program,” he added.

In a statement, PNP chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said the high command supports the initiative of NCRPO in reaching out to the Muslim youth sector in Metro Manila.

“By consolidating the Muslim youth mass base for purposes of possible mobilization in future police-community affairs programs, we are, in effect, facilitating better understanding of the uniqueness and complexities of the different belief systems in a multi-faith society by promoting healthy discussions ad exchange of opinions thru the Salaam Police Centers,” Gamboa said.

“The PNP believes this gesture of respect and consideration for others is the true essence of peace and religious freedom, guaranteed by the state as a sovereign right of every peace-loving Filipino,” he added.

Gamboa urged the public to be more circumspect in their interpretation of this PNP initiative and not be swayed by disinformation spun by those with ulterior motives.

“General Sinas and I are both from Mindanao, as well as a good number of our PNP generals. We know better in getting along with our Muslim brothers than those who are good only at uneducated speculation,” he added.

It was the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines who released the PNP memorandum.

ACT said targeting Muslim students in counterterrorism seminars 'reek of the police's ignorance and islamophobia' and schools should not allow themselves to be utilized for such or any other counterinsurgency measures by the PNP. Ella Dionisio/DMS