The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said CCTVs (closed circuit television) in the area where the suspended legal chief of Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) was killed were not working.

In a press briefing, Police Major General Debold Sinas said a special investigation task group with the BuCor was formed to fast track the investigation.

“The CCTVs in the area that police canvassed are found out to be not functional and working… we are now identifying (the owners) and asked why they put it there when it’s not working,” Sinas said.

According to the owners they just place it for crime prevention despite the CCTVs not capturing anything.

Sinas also said Santos’ dash camera was not able to capture the incident as the suspects attacked him at the driver side.

“According to the investigator the dash cam of the victim has no footage of actual incident… it’s working but it did not capture the incident… accordingly, they went on the side. The dashboard camera was facing the front (but the) suspects approached on the driver seat,” he said.

“Investigators are canvassing witnesses, who could help us identify the suspect and reconstruct the actual incident,” he added.

According to the NCRPO chief, his involvement in the “good conduct time allowance” issue is one of the possible angle investigators are looking at.

“We are still looking at that (angle) because that his latest case and the cause of his suspension… we are check on that angle if who will benefit on Santos’ death,” Sinas said.

As of now, there are no persons of interest as investigators are consolidating information.

Santos was killed in front of a school in Muntinlupa last Wednesday while waiting for his daughter by gunman on a motorcycle. Ella Dionisio/DMS