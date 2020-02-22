Malacanang said on Friday that it will abidef with the decision of the Supreme Court made on the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

According to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, some senators would file a petition before the high tribunal to determine the constitutional boundaries between the Senate and the executive branch as far as withdrawal from the treaties is concerned.

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte, has sent a notice to the US terminating the military treaty. Under the VFA, it will be effective 180 days from notice.

In an interview, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace would follow the law.

Asked what Malacanang would do in case the SC would say that there is a need for a Senate concurrence in terminating a treaty, Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said, "Then we will get concurrence from the Senate...there's no problem with that."

According to Panelo, the Palace's position is there is no need for the approval of the Senate in abrogating the VFA.

He has said that Senate is only needed to concur with a treaty that a president entered into with another country but not in terminating it. Celerina Monte/DMS