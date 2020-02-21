Senator Ronald Dela Rosa said Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido should leave the police organization if he will not stop his statement against the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"You are still in the PNP organization. You observe what should be observed and talking indiscriminately is not observing the proper decorum. Otherwise if he wants to continue talking against the PNP he should get out, You should leave the organization," said Dela Rosa, the former PNP chief, when Espenido undertook his operations in Albuera, Leyte and Ozamiz City.

"If that is the way how he thinks, please tell him to stop talking. He is just destroying himself. It's not helping," he added.

Despite Espenido's statements against the PNP, Dela Rosa reiterates that he is vouching for the integrity of Espenido.

"It's not good. I have to advise him. He is my man and as I have said I am vouching for his integrity," he said.

"I did not see him (at the drug list when I was the the PNP chief), otherwise I would have not appointed him at Albuera then later on in Ozamiz," he added.

In Albuera, town mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr died when a melee ensued as Espenido served a search warrant at his cell.

In Ozamiz, fifteen persons led by Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr, died in a shootout against police.

Dela Rosa added it may be the rouge cops who included the name of Espenido on the drug list.

"Most likely he (Espenido) hit rouge cops. You know the internal cleansing was a continuing process. Maybe the intelligence unit was not yet totally cleanse from the cops who were involved in making such kind of information," he said

Dela Rosa also expressed hope the name of Espenido will be cleared or removed from the drug list.

"I hope so, but I cannot lead the PNP. They are doing their job, their deliberation is ongoing, so I cannot lead the PNP but ask me personally I vouch for him," he said.

"The PNP should not stop on these findings. The PNP should find out who created that report. Most likely this report was made by police syndicate. It should be followed up by the PNP because if these rouge cops are still there most likely they will do the same to other who will fight against them," he added. Robina Asido/DMS