Five hundred Filipinos on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama are set to be repatriated on February 23.

In a press conference late Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said some 500 Filipinos from the Diamond Princess vessel have agreed to return home.

"They (Department of Foreign Affairs) are the coordinating the repatriation, not 400, but 500 Filipinos, with their counterpart in Japan and with the ministry of health welfare and labor," said Duque.

He said the repatriation date is two days earlier than the initial schedule of February 25.

"The Japanese government has decided that they will close down the ship. We are getting this information from (DFA) Usec (Brigido) Dulay. But we really have to bring them out as soon as possible," said Duque.

Duque said the Filipinos will be arriving at the Clark International Airport at a still undetermined time on board two planes.

Duque said upon arrival they will undergo the same quarantine protocol used for those repatriated from Wuhan, China earlier this month.

They will be brought to the Athletes Village in New Clark City in Tarlac to start their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Duque said a total of 21 hospitals have been tapped to provide medical personnel at the Athletes Village and to serve as referral hospitals.

A total of 538 Filipinos are on board the cruise ship, including 531 crew members and seven guest passengers.

Out of the 538, a total of 41 Filipinos were found positive wih the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Duque said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can still be repatriated as soon as they are discharged from facilities in Japan where they are admitted. DMS