President Rodrigo Duterte indicated on Thursday that Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente was not involved in the "pastillas" scheme in the agency.

This as Duterte said the Immigration officials and employees allegedly involved in the bribery scam would be dismissed.

"Apparently, Morente, I love him because he became chief of police here. He is kind. He can't do it, it's still limited...," Duterte said in a speech in Davao City.

"All those at the NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) will be charged, I relieved them with the end view of dismissal," he added.

The pastillas scheme was revealed during a recent Senate investigation. Some erring airport and immigration personnel allegedly received rolled out money, which looked like pastillas, a Philippine delicacy, in exchange for allowing the entry of Chinese people into the country.

Earlier in the day, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the relieved BI staff allegedly facilitated the entry into or exit from the Philippine territory of foreigners working for the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators for "an unauthorized fee." Celerina Monte/DMS