President Rodrigo Duterte has relieved all Bureau of Immigration officials and employees allegedly involved in the so-called "pastillas" scheme.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said those allegedly involved in the bribery scheme would be charged in court.

"The President considers this as an anomaly which is defined ? by either by media or from whatever - as ‘pastillas’ scheme, as a grave form of corruption which cannot and will never be countenanced by this government," he said.

The pastillas scheme was revealed during a recent Senate investigation. Some erring airport and immigration personnel allegedly received rolled out money, which looked like pastillas, a Philippine delicacy, in exchange for allowing the entry of Chinese people into the country.

Panelo said the relieved BI staff allegedly facilitated the entry into or exit from the Philippine territory of foreigners working for the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators for "an unauthorized fee."

He said Duterte came out with a decision after receiving a complaint and "apparently the proof constitutes probable cause that's why they were sacked."

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, reiterated that there are no sacred cows in the Duterte administration.

"Any official or employee who commits any wrongdoing, any transgression of the law in the performance of their respective duties will be meted with punishment that they deserve in accordance with our penal laws," he said.

He said the current situation at the BI, as well as how Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente runs the agency, would be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting in March. Celerina Monte/DMS