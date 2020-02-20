Frederic Anthony Santos, the suspended legal chief of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) for lleged involvement in “good conduct and time allowance for sale” was shot dead in front of his daughter's school in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday.

Initial police investigation disclosed the incident happened around 1:50 pm in front of Southernside Montessori School in Katihan Street, Barangay Poblacion.

Santos, who was onboard his vehicle, was about to fetch his daughter when two men shot him pointblank before fleeing to an unknown direction.

He sustained gunshot wounds in the head and was declared dead by the Muntinlupa Rescue Team.

Authorities are conducting manhunt operation against the suspects.

On September last year, the Office of the Ombudsman suspended Santos for six months in violation of the expanded GCTA under the Revised Penal Code. Ella Dionisio/DMS