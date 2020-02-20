The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Wednesday said they are eyeing to certify 35 airports for night operations by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in 2022.

During Malacanang’s weekly economic briefing, CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said the Department of Transportation intends to night- rate three more airports for this year, three more in 2021 and seven more by 2022.

“In the years to come and through continued efforts, the CAAP endeavors to certify 13 more airports for night operations at the airport and community growth requires… bringing the night- rated airport from 14 to 35,” Sydiongco said.

He said 22 out of the 43 commercial airports in the country are night-rated compared to 14 before Duterte assumed office.

Night-rated airports are geared to accommodate evening flights, thereby increasing airports’ operational efficiency.

Sydiongco said upgrading of an airport for night operation costs around P400 million, which consists of construction and procurement of navigational facilities and equipment, as well as extension of runways.

In 2016, night-rated airports are the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport Authority, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Davao International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Puerta Princesa International Airport, General Santos International Airport, Zamboanga International Airport, Bacolod-Silay International Airport, Butuan Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laguindigan Airport, and Tacloban Airport.

In 2017, the CAAP was able to night-rate four airports, namely Dumaguete Legaspi, Roxas, and Caticlan.

Four night-rated in 2019 were Panglao-Bohol Airport, Tuguegarao Airport (departure only), Naga Airport (departure only), and Cotabato Airport (departure only).

“These facilities will help decongest the country’s main gateway NAIA and boost operations in our regional airports,” Sydiongco said.

He said they completed a total of 120 airport projects and 166 are still ongoing.

CAAP earlier said passenger terminal buildings in Busuanga Airport, Camiguin Airport, Catarman Airport, Marinduque Airport, Ormoc Airport, Ipil Airport, Mati Airport and Siargao Airport are likewise set to be opened. Ella Dionisio/DMS