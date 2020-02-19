The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday said there is nothing wrong with profiling by Makati police against transgenders as crimes involving them increase.

In a press briefing, Police Major General Debold Sinas apologized over the incident saying the “Oplan X-Men” was being conducted without malice.

“This is being done by Makati (police) initially to at least determine who are those involved in crimes and who are the probable targets… we have no malice against the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex) community and we are for understanding,” said Sinas, the NCRPO head.

“I think there are incidents in Makati involving transgender… Makati police are investigating why there is an increase in incidents where they are the victims and suspects… there is nothing wrong (with the profiling),” he said.

Sinas said he was ordered by Philippine National Police chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa to talk to the Makati police chief on how they can enhance their operation.

“I will talk to the COP ( chief of police) of Makati as per guidance of chief PNP to check if we can change the name of the operations. Operation itself is not a violation, not discriminatory,” he said.

“It was just highlighted because of its name,” he added.

Sinas said he will also meet with the LGBTQI community in Makati City to find more information and clear the issue.

In a Viber message to reporters last Monday night, Makati police chief Colonel Rogelio Simon said the two cops who were caught in the viral video were relieved and will undergo gender awareness and development seminars.

The video, according to the Commission on Human Rights, said Makati police officers were shown inviting a random transgender women to the station. When asked for the reason for the invitation, the officer said he was carrying out instruction to profile all transgender women but did not say what was the reason.

“LGBT+ will sponsor in the conduct of seminars to all newly assigned personnel of Makati PNP,” Simon said.

He said they also offered to have an assembly with other transwomen in Makati and help them understand the issue.

Simon said the two cops also apologized to the victims. Ella Dionisio/DMS