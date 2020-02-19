A city councilor was died in an ambush in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental on Tuesday.

A report from Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office said the victim was Alex Tizon, 66, a resident of Barangay Villareal in Bayawan.

Initial investigation said the incident transpired around 10:40 am along the national highway of Barangay Villareal.

Investigators said Tizon was driving his car when suspects onboard a motorcycle fired at him which caused his death.

Recovered in the crime scene were four pieces of fired cartridge cases of cal. 9mm.

Investigation is going on to determine the motive for the crime and the identity of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS