Due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, the alumni homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) this year will not be open to the public, the academy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"It (PMA alumni homecoming) will push through on February 22, 2020, however, it will be a private gathering of the alumni and their immediate families," said Capt. Cherryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, Tuesday.

"It will not be opened for the media and the general public," she added.

Tindog did not say if this is the first time the event will not be open to the public and media but she emphasized the decision to limit the number of attendees was part of the PMA's measure against the NCov.

"I'm not sure if it's first time. PMA is more than a hundred and twenty years already. I was not able to trace back if there was a point that it was not open for media and the public," she said.

"But this is again part of the academy's measures against the spread of COVID-19 that is why as much as possible we are limiting the crowd from going inside Fort del Pilar," she added. Robina Asido/DMS