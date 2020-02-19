Malacanang blamed on Tuesday the supposed "flaws" in the intelligence gathering for the inclusion of Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido in the drug watchlist.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that President Rodrigo Duterte trusts Espenido, one of his poster boys on his war on drugs.

"It’s not unexpected that there may be some flaws in intelligence gathering. That happens. Sometimes they’re even intentional, you are being fed with the wrong info coming from those who are against a particular officer and if it gets into the system, it will come out," he said.

Asked if Espenido could be a victim, he said, "Could be, because the President says that's black propaganda as far as he's concerned. He's a victim."

Earlier reports said Espenido was included in the list of 357 policemen who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

But Duterte, through Panelo, earlier said Espenido was "clean."

Despite the removal of some names of cops in the supposed watchlist, Panelo still described the drug list of the administration as "credible."

He also said that the matter has no effect on the government's overall anti-drug war. Celerina Monte/DMS