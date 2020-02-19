Malacanang said on Tuesday that the government has lifted the travel ban on overseas Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau despite the continued threats from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an interview, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases headed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has made the decision.

"Those OFWs going back (to Hong Kong and Macau) will have to make a written declaration that they know the risk going to their place of work," he said.

Panelo said the decision could have been reached following the strong clamor from the OFWs themselves.

"I supposed there are persistent requests from the OFWs themselves. In fact, I received one call that he was fired, he is a family driver and he was fired from his position because he has not come back. That is one of the reasons why," he said.

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, assured that despite the waiver that the OFWs would sign before they are allowed to return abroad, the government would always assist them whatever might happen.

He said the reason President Rodrigo Duterte initially ordered the travel ban on Filipinos going to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan was that he was concerned about their safety.

"But if they (OFWs) themselves are requesting, they know the risk," he said.

On February 14, the government also lifted the travel ban in Taiwan after the latter threatened to retaliate and the strong demand of OFWs.

The travel ban on mainland China, where COVID-19 originated, specifically Wuhan City in Hubei province, remains, Panelo said.

Despite the travel ban in China and its special administrative regions, overseas Filipinos and foreigners who have permanent resident visas in the country as well as the members of the diplomatic corps are allowed to enter the Philippines but subject to 14-day quarantine, Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS