Authorities on Saturday seized P6.8-million worth of alleged illegal drugs from two suspects in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

According Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, a joint law enforcement operation was conducted around 11:45 am at Amai Pakpak National Highway, Barangay Datu Saber, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur against Jamil Khalid and Saranganu Bangcorong Khalil.

The government team was able to confiscate two jumbo size plastic sachets and one large zip lock transparent plastic sachet containing around one kilogram of shabu with estimated value of P 6.8 million.

Sobejana commended the accomplishment not only of their troops but also the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

"Let us continue to converge our efforts and work harmoniously for the Filipino people and for our country," he said.

Arrested suspects and confiscated items were placed under the custody of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for documentation and filing of appropriate charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS