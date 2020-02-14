One student died while seven schoolmates were injured after they were run over by a jeepney while crossing the street in Makati City Wednesday night.

Police Colonel Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, said the incident transpired around 7:20 pm along J.P. Rizal Avenue near corner Mabini Street in Barangay Poblacion.

In a text message to reporters, Simon said the fatality was Jules Villapando, 14 while the suspect was identified as Crisalde Jaictin Tamparo, 31.

Based on the CCTV footage he shared, Villapando with his schoolmates were crossing the pedestrian when the jeepney hit them.

They were rushed to Ospital ng Makati and Makati Medical Center. However, Simon said one of the injured students rushed home due to fear before going to the hospital.

According to Simon, the students are covered under the local government unit’s insurance while he will request for the suspect to undergo drug testing.

“I’ll request for drug testing… I will check his documents. As per the driver mechanical problem, he lost (control of) his brakes,” he said.

Tamparo will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and physical injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS