Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa reminded cops who are undergoing schooling they will not be allowed to graduate if they did not achieve their ideal Body Mass Index (BMI).

Gamboa made the statement after around 30 policemen failed the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and BMI test in Camp Crame early Thursday morning.

Based on their data, out of the 86 cops enrolled at the Public Safety Officers Basic Course Class of 2020 who underwent the test, thirty-two were overweight, five were obese, while 49 policemen attained their weight.

“If you are on schooling and you are overweight, you have time to redeem yourself. You can still reduce.... So that's why we are giving it leeway,” he said.

However, he said it is impossible for obese to lose their weight before the graduation.

“If you are under the program and you did not reach your ideal BMI, it will be a waste of time,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa said they will come up with a resolution that will not allow cops to file for a promotion if they did not reach their desired BMI.

“The promotion is a proposal coming from the Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB) but remember the SOPPB evaluates only third level, full colonels and generals but if the full colonels and generals required it for promotion, the more on low ranking. So if you did not reach your BMI you will not be allowed to file your promotion which is the very step in a promotional process,” Gamboa said.

It was Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who ordered policemen to be physically fit so they can be worthy and can easily do their responsibilities. Ella Dionisio/DMS