The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) dismissed one of its personnel for allegedly using a government vehicle in picking up prostitutes in Quezon City.

Capt. Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said PCG Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia has affirmed the dismissal from service of Seaman Second (SN2) Abulhair Turabin.

He said Turabin was captured on a video where he was seen using the government vehicle issued to his immediate supervisor in picking-up prostitutes along a videoke bar in Quezon Avenue on December 20, 2019.

Balilo said the dismissal of Turabin is based on the recommendation of Turabin’s mother unit.

He said Turabin was under the Real Estate Management Office of the PCG ? Logistics Command the PCG ? Logistics Command.

Balilo said after receiving the complaint, Turabin was immediately placed under preventive suspension pending investigation.

He said upon review and evaluation of the case, "Turabin has been found guilty of utilizing a government vehicle for personal matters and outside office hours which is against the rules and regulations of the uniformed armed service and other public servants."

"In this regard, PCG orders the immediate discharge from service of Turabin for failure to uphold the oath of fully obeying the orders of officers appointed over him," said Balilo.

"Admiral Garcia exhorted that the PCG does not, in any way, tolerate such offense and hereby urges all men and women of the service to consider this case as a lesson to exercise morality in action at all times," he added. Robina Asido/DMS