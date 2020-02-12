The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao who is allegedly in President Rodrigo Duterte's narcolist died after he was gunned down by unidentified suspects in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila last Monday night.

A report from the Manila Police District (MPD) identified the fatality as Abdulwahab Sabal.

Initial investigation disclosed Sabal alighted from his vehicle around 10pm when motorcycle riding suspects appeared and shot him.

The victim was about to check in at Mannra Hotel at Quirino Avenue, Malate when the incident transpired.

The suspects fled while Sabal sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

In a TV interview, Manila Police District Police Community Precinct 9 chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Pabonita said the victim came from an event in Pasay City.

“According to his companions, he went down the vehicle to go to the entrance then he heard a shot which he thought was fireworks but all of a sudden his companions ran. That’s why the glass door shattered because everyone wants to get inside,” he said.

Pabonita said no one wants to testify since the area was dark when the incident happened.

In a CCTV footage, Sabal managed to run towards the entrance of the hotel but fell. Ella Dionisio/DMS