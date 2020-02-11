Four more Filipinos, crew members of a cruise ship undergoing quarantine in Yokohama, were tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCov) on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, said the four Filipinos were on board Diamond Princess. This brings to five the number of Filipinos being treated in hospitals in Japan.

The four Filipinos are among the six newly-confirmed cases of the virus since the vessel was docked off the port of Yokohama on February 4.

The Embassy is closely coordinating with Japanese authorities, and is in constant communication with the Filipinos still onboard, to provide them all possible assistance. DMS