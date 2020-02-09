Five detainees who escaped from the Manjuyod District Jail in Negros Oriental last Monday were recovered by authorities.

Two surrendered on Friday while three were recaptured by authorities on Saturday. the Central Visayas Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) regional office said.

Janly Calunsod Callao, who is facing a rape charge, and Ronie Juanico, arrested for illegal possession of firearms, were brought to Tayasan Police Station by a family member.

The other three escapees were Joseph Balderas Casido, charged for murder; Julian dela Cruz and Lito Cayetano Pedro, both charged for rape were recaptured by the authorities at 10 am Saturday near Sitio Calamboan, Barangay Ilaya in Tayasan.

Callao and Flores were transferred to Bais City Jail. Three will be brought to Bais City Jail and Dumaguete City District Jail Male Dormitory.

"The successful recovery was made possible through the joint efforts of the entire BJMP Negros Oriental Recovery Team headed by Jail Senior Inspector Roly D. Bandeling with the members of STAR (Special Tactics and Response) Team and other organic personnel from Manjuyod District Jail, Negros Oriental and other friendly forces from the Philippine National Police, particularly Tayasan Police Station led by PLt Tommy A. Tan, OIC, Tayasan Police Station," said Chief Inspector Mary Jane Inopia of the BJMP regional office in a statement. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS