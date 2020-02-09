A Filipino and a Chinese tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019 nCoV ARD) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), news reports said Saturday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said it will fully cooperate with UAE health authorities on confirming reports about a Filipino who have been infected by the coronavirus.

"As per report that came out today from the Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the concerned Filipino is under observation and is being given the necessary medical care in accordance with the highest standard in the UAE," the DFA said.

DFA urged Filipinos in UAE to observe and follow hygiene protocols to avoid getting afflicted by the virus.

It also advised everyone to get information from UAE health authorities and to avoid sharing and spreading unverified information in social media. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS