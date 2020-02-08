The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said three police chiefs were relieved for failing to curb illegal gambling in their assigned cities.

In a press briefing, Police Major General Debold Sinas, acting NCRPO regional director, said two police chiefs from Southern Police District and one from Northern Police District were relieved upon the order of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa for command responsibility.

Sinas said he ordered the district directors of these areas to inform local chief executives about the relief of the three police officials before mentioning their names.

“Once the district directors inform the mayors we will issue the directive… we just give due courtesy to the mayors… I think the Chief PNP will understand our approach,” he said.

Sinas added six Police Community Precinct (PCP) commanders and one officer-in-charge station commander were also relieved following reported inactions in illegal gambling.

“These areas for the past two weeks lacked in arresting illegal gambling operations, particularly illegal gambling,” he said.

Sinas said their lack in conducting of operations comes just as the PNP- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) undetook their operations against illegal gambling.

“We have relieved the PCP commanders from ? two in Muntinlupa City, two in Pasay and two in Caloocan. Also the OIC of Station 7 of Quezon City Police District,” Sinas said.

Sinas said some of the relieved officers will be assigned at the regional headquarters while some will be retained in their districts.

“This will show that this is in support of Chief PNP’s one strike policy on illegal gambling. The Chief PNP believes that if there is inaction in our lower command… they are most likely, possible cohorts of illegal gambling operators. We still don’t have evidence so our chief PNP relieved them for now,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS