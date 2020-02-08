A Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) team will be bringing home 45 Filipinos from Wuhan City, China on Saturday to New Clark City where they will undergo 1 4-day quarantine for the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Wuhan is considered the center of the 2019 NCoV outbreak.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said Friday the DFA team is "inside Wuhan City for the repatriation of our OFWs. They are on the ground and they're taking the risk."

Dulay said the Filipinos from Wuhan are scheduled to depart Saturday evening from Wuhan through Airbus 320, a chartered commercial flight Clark-Wuhan-Clark.

“No fixed time because we are waiting for Chinese government approval,” Dulay said in a text message.

The repatriated OFWs will be brought to the Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac for a 14-day quarantine. DMS