The Malay Task Force against 2019 novel coronavirus on Thursday said they did not violate the travel ban imposed by the government after Chinese tourists were seen in Boracay Island in the last few days.

“We did not know where the information came from but we did not violate the ban,” Task Force Deputy Information Manager Madel Joy Tayco told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

This is the local government’s response to Senator Joel Villanueva statement that they are “irresponsible for disregarding the ban for profit”.

“The Chinese (tourists) that are here are already in the Philippines even before the lockdown, even before the travel ban,” Tayco said.

According to their data, as of Thursday morning around 303 Chinese checked-in at different resorts in Boracay are being monitored.

Tayco said the number of Chinese tourists went down but she has yet to get the final data.

“All Chinese who entered (the island) were PUMs (persons under monitoring)... advisory is to monitor them and they are currently staying at their hotels,” she said.

Tayco said the local government is tracing all locals and foreigners, who have history of travelling to China.

“It is the primary concern right now,” she said.

She added Boracay Island is still “safe and virus-free” as they have zero case of persons under investigation (PUI).

The local government conducted an information blast to prevent residents from worrying and panicking.

“They are now at ease after knowing how they can protect themselves and prevent (being infected),” Tayco said. Ella Dionisio/DMS