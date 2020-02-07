The Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Thursday said three passengers on the same flight as the Chinese couple found positive of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) showed signs and symptoms of the respiratory infection.

According to Police Colonel Rhoderick Armamento, deputy director for operations of CIDG, the NCR Field Unit with the PNP-Anti Cybercrime Group established a communication center tasked to locate all domestic flight co-passengers of the Chinese couple confirmed to be infected by the virus.

Armamento said among 61 passengers on board the Cebu Pacific flight 5J 241 from Cebu to Dumaguete City last January 21, the CIDG has contacted 23 passengers, of which, three were showed signs and symptoms of the respiratory infection.

“When we contacted the three (passengers), we came to know that one of them is already quarantined in a provincial hospital. However, two were still at home,” he said.

“We immediately reported this to the Department of Health (DOH) and by this moment the team from DOH is probably in the area and doing the interventions,” he added,

Meanwhile, out of the 132 passengers of PAL 2452 from Dumaguete City to Manila last January 25, twenty-five passengers were contacted. Three of them are under quarantine in different hospitals.

The CIDG official said they cannot reach other passengers as their phone numbers are non-existent or they are not answering their phone.

“That's why yesterday, during our interagency meeting with the airlines… in one of our meetings with Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) we appeal to them that vital information should be accomplished upon entering the country… as some numbers are not ringing or out of coverage (area). So we resorted to the assistance of our ACG on email or addresses,” Armamento said.

He said they were able to contact seven foreigners and were able to inform them about their health status.

“Glad to know they are okay. I cannot just disclose which countries but we were able to contact some (foreigners) on those flights,” he said.

With regards to the international flight taken by the Chinese couple, Armamento said it will be the DOH who will do contact tracing.

“For the time being we are assisting on the domestic flights,” he said.

Armamento said the passengers they contacted were very cooperative and even informed them to call back once they feel sick.

He added all passengers who have been contacted were advised to avoid unnecessary contact with people and stay at home as much as possible.

“They were also asked to monitor themselves for fever, colds and cough; and observe proper hygiene, to wear masks and immediately contact the DOH if they experience any signs and symptoms of respiratory infection,” Armamento said.

He said the communication center is searching for ways to locate the other passengers. Ella Dionisio/DMS