Malacanang on Wednesday committed to continue on creating an environment that generates more high-quality jobs as fewer Filipinos were jobless in December 2019.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said they welcomed the survey results of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showing a drop in adult joblessness from 21.5 percent in September 2019 to 17.5 percent in December 2019.

“The same independent polling firm cited urban joblessness in December 2019 as the lowest in 15 years at 15.3 percent,” Panelo said.

He added the Duterte administration recognizes the importance of the Philippine labor force and utilizing human resource as a means of improving the overall standard of living of Filipinos.

“The President understands that attracting domestic and foreign investments through good governance and sound economic policies is key to a vibrant labor market and progressive economy,” he said.

“We commit to continue creating an environment conducive to growth that generates more high-quality jobs to the greatest number of Filipinos,” he added.

According to SWS on Tuesday, the estimated numbers of jobless adults were 7.9 million in December and 10 million in September.

“The estimated 7.9 million jobless adults in December 2019 consisted of 3.7 million who voluntarily left their old job, 1.6 million first-time job seekers, 1.7 million whose contract ended and was not renewed, 613,000 who got laid off, and 399,000 whose employer closed operations,” it said. Ella Dionsio/DMS