efense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana suggested to postpone the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumni homecoming following the lockdown of Baguio City because of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus.

Lorenzana also expressed support with the decision of PMA to temporarily close its grounds to visitors and outsiders.

"The DND supports the decision of the Philippine Military Academy to temporarily close its grounds to visitors and outsiders in light of the 2019-nCov situation," said Lorenzana in a statement issued Tuesday night.

"This is in step with the decision of the City Mayor of Baguio, the Honorable Benjamin Magalong, who imposed a mandatory a city-wide lockdown for tourists and visitors," he said.

"Unless the City Mayor reverses his decision before February 14, then I suggest that the PMA Homecoming be moved to a more auspicious date in the future," said Lorenzana.

"We deem it prudent to avoid situations where the health and safety of our cadets, PMA alumni, and their families are put at risk," he added. Robina Asido/DMS