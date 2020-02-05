The government of Negros Oriental on Monday said they are monitoring and investigating around 30 persons after the two Chinese patients who visited the province were found positive in 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

Bimbo Miraflor, Negros Oriental public information officer, said the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) has traced those who had personal contact with the couple confirmed with nCoV.

"Overall, we have 25 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) and 5 Persons Under Investigation (PUI). The PUMs are placed on self-quarantine, and they are advised to refrain from having close contact with other people. The PUIs are now in the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital for isolation and proper medical care," Miraflor said in a statement.

"Two of these PUIs are currently having fever. The rest have occasional coughs and sore throat," he added.

The local government officer said the PUMs who went absent from work will be given financial assistance of P5,000 from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Fund.

"The governor has instructed the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office to assist only those who were identified by the DOH-RESU-PESU team to have direct contact with the couple," Miraflor said.

Governor Roel Degamo implemented an Executive Order directing the Provincial Legal Office to make necessary additions to the provisions of the EO so it will be cascaded up to the barangay level in connection with the DILG Memorandum Circular issued on the Action Against Coronavirus.

The Department of Health- Central Visayas also provided the local government a doctor who will take care for isolated PUIs.

"In the same development, the EO will include a directive whereby all hotels and establishments who continue to receive online bookings and walk-in accomodations even after the issuance of the EO shall bear the expenses of individuals for the remaining period of their mandatory quarantine," Miraflor said.

"Likewise, tour operators, boat and van operators are advised not to accept bookings from those individuals contemplated in the EO. Vigilance is encouraged from all concerned," he said.

Degamo reminded the people of Negros Oriental that based on statistics, the rate of infection with the virus is very minimal considering they only had five PUIs even after almost 190 hours since the last contact. Ella Dionisio/DMS