Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Tuesday said around two million face masks will be aavailable in a month amid developments on cases regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory diesease.

During the Senate probe led by the Senate Committee on Health and attended by different government department heads, Lopez assured that a supply of face masks from a trusted supplier in Bataan will be made available for health workers and the public.

“They committed to supply 100,000 masks to be delivered today, to give to DOH (Department of Health) because they are the ones in the frontline. The supplier committed to as much as 400,000 pieces per week, and that is what we will add on the local supply because even the private sector is having a hard time sourcing stocks,” explained Lopez

“In a month, they were able to commit one million pieces for the public and one million for the DOH requirement. This will go on as long as we need these stocks,” he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS