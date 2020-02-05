President Rodrigo Duterte would not limit his public engagements despite the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), which the World Health Organization (WHO) say appears to affect mostly elderly persons with pre-existing medical conditions.

In a press conference on Monday night after holding an emergency meeting with the Cabinet members, Duterte said when his time comes, it will come.

"You know, I am a President. I can't just say 'bye'. Hi. How are you? good. And if somebody would extend his hand to - in a gesture of handshake, (would I say) 'not now'?" Duterte said, citing that during the change of command of the Philippine Navy chief on Monday in Manila, he had to shake hands with various people.

"You know, when my time comes, you will know. Because I will go out of Malacanang in a funeral car," said the 74-year old president.

According to the WHO, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, appear to be more at risk of developing the severe disease. Celerina Monte/DMS