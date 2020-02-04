The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel rescued 15 individuals trapped in a fire at a pier in Sulu on Monday morning.

In a report, the PCG Station in Sulu did not say what caused the fire but they confirmed it happened along the shoreline of Barangay Takut-Takut, Chinese Pier and Barangay Tulay, Jolo around 9:35 am.

According to the PCG, their personnel rescued six adults, eight children, and one infant.

"After ensuring that the rescued individuals were all in good physical condition, the search and rescue team transported them to Hadji Warid Port in Patikul, Sulu for proper disposition," said PCG.

But the rescued mother who just gave birth, together with her child, was brought to the nearest public hospital for needed medical assistance, it added. Robina Asido/DMS