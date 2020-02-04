Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. has submitted his resignation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Yes, I have submitted my resignation to the President," Rio said in a text message.

He said his resignation would take effect upon acceptance of the President.

Asked why he was quitting, he did not reply anymore.

Rio was the acting secretary of DICT before former Senator Gregorio Honasan assumed the post in July 2019. Celerina Monte/DMS