President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Monday new Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo to remain "steadfast" in protecting the country against all threats in the seas.

Duterte was the guest of honor during the change of command ceremony at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila from retired FOIC Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad to Bacordo.

"Admiral Bacordo, I am confident that our Navy under your leadership will continue to achieve more milestones in the campaign to protect the freedoms and democratic values that we hold dear. It is my hope you will become the embodiment of integrity and valor as you lead your Navy in securing the seas and the future of our land," he said in a speech.

Duterte assured his full support in always enhancing the capabilities of the men and women of the Navy.

At the same time, Duterte acknowledged Empedrad's more than three decades of professional career in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He noted that under Empedrad's leadership, the Navy has increased its naval presence in Philippine waters, "deterring various threats to our territorial integrity, defending our sovereignty from foreign elements, maintaining peace and order in Mindanao during Martial Law, and protecting our people against terrorism, smuggling and human trafficking."

"Your most recent efforts in spearheading humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations for our compatriots working in Iran and those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano vividly attest to your faithful adherence to military professionalism and selfless dedication to duty," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS