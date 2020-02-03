Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo is set to assume the post of Flag Officer-in-Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy in the change of command ceremony in Manila on Monday to be attended by President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Bacordo will be the 38th FOIC of the Philippine Navy.

"The Department of National Defense welcomes the appointment of RADM Giovanni Carlo Bacordo as Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy vice VADM Robert Empedrad effective 3 February 2020," DND spokesman Director Arsenio Andolong said.

"Having previously served as the Commander of the Philippine Fleet, we are confident that RADM Bacordo's extensive experience, impeccable service record, and proven expertise will propel our navy forward as it continues to modernize, improve its capabilities, and face maritime security challenges of our country," he said.

"We thank the outgoing FOIC, VADM Empedrad, for his service and wish him all the best after his retirement," he added.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, Philippine Navy spokesperson, said the change of command and the retirement ceremony for Empedrad will be held at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila. Robina Asido/DMS