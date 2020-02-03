A portion of San Miguel's Skyway Stage 3 project collapsed on Saturday when a fire razed a warehouse for plastic containers in Pandacan, Manila.

According to a report from Manila Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Fire Superintendent Roberto Samillano Jr., a fire started inside the San Miguel Yamamura Plastic Plant Corporation in 632 Tomas Claudio Street around 10:36 AM.

The fire reached Task Force Bravo at 11:00 AM and was declared under control by 1:30 PM.

Samillano explained that the fire allegedly started in a stack of plastic placed at an open space under the Skyway extension project.

The estimated cost of damages accounted by the Manila Fire was more or less P15 million.

According to initial assessment by the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Infrastructure's technical team, an estimated 300 meters of the Skyway Stage 3 project was gutted by fire.

"Rest assured, SMC Infrastructure will rebuild and resume construction at the soonest possible time, with the least delay on the projected completion date of Skyway 3," the company said in a statement. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS