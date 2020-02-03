The Philippine government barred on Sunday foreign travelers from China who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte's order to temporarily ban foreigners coming from China and its special administrative regions, such as Hong Kong and Macau, from entering the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“There were flights that arrived after 9:48 (AM) after the declaration of this new guidance. Filipinos were allowed to come in," Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said in a press conference on Sunday.

Those who were allowed entry would have to undertake a 14-day home quarantine, he added.

However, he said non-Filipinos and non-holders of permanent resident visa in the country were immediately sent back to their port of origin.

Monreal failed to give specific flight details as well as the number of passengers immediately barred in the country.

But he said some of the passengers boarded Air Asia and Cebu Pacific flights.

Under Duterte's directive, only Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visa issued by the Philippine government are allowed to enter the country. But they have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The Department of Health (DOH), meanwhile, said the foreign travelers who were just laying over China and its administrative regions are also covered by the travel ban.

"According to (Bureau of Immigration) Commissioner (Jaime) Morente, even those travelling and laying over Hongkong are included in the ban," DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a text message on Sunday.

"We cannot take the risk as the nCoV might have contaminated the airports (in China, including Hong Kong) due to the massive travels due to the Chinese New Year. (Visitors) should just postpone their travels," he added.

During the press conference, Civil Aeronotics Board Executive Director Atty. Carmelo Arcilla also explained that all the foreigners who have history of travel to China and its special administrative regions, even if they came from third countries before arriving in the Philippines, will also be covered by the ban.

“There are two ways by which you can travel to Philippines in relation to China. That would be direct flights and the other mode (is) via third country. So, because of this ban those coming from China would not be allowed to come here...and even those who are not directly coming from China, like for example they came from Shanghai and they traveled to Bangkok and traveled to the Philippines, they are also subject to the ban,” said Arcilla.

For as long as the traveler had recent history of trip to China and its administrative regions and passed through another country before heading to the Philippines, he or she is covered by the ban, he added.

In separate statements issued on Sunday, local carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific said they have canceled their flights between the Philippines and mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

PAL said the cancelation was effective immediately until February 29, 2020.

Cebu Pacific said that it also cancels flights between the Philippines, Hong Kong and Macau effective immediately until February 29, 2020.

All other flights to and from mainland China, however, remain canceled until March 29, 2020, it added.

The cancelation of their flights was in compliance with the President's directive.

At the same time, with the confirmation of the DOH of the first nCoV-related fatality in the country, Cebu Pacific said that it is closely working with the Health department and its attached agencies, the Bureau of Quarantine and the National Epidemiology Center, "to contact all passengers aboard the same flights taken by the patients who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (NCoV).”

The 44-year-old male Chinese died at government-owned San Lazaro Hospital in Manila while being treated for nCoV. His female companion who was also tested positive of coronavirus is being monitored in the same hospital.

Both of them arrived in the country on January 21 from Wuhan, the epicenter of nCoV, via Hong Kong.

“We are in the process of contacting all passengers who were aboard the following flights last January 21, 2020: 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu) and DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete),” Cebu Pacific said.

“Passengers on the above-mentioned flights who have not been contacted are requested to contact Cebu Pacific via +632 87020886 (7:00am to 10:00pm daily, Manila time),” it added

Cebu Pacific also advised the passengers of the said flights “to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever.”

“The cabin crew and pilots on affected flights have been placed on quarantine, and aircraft used for both flights have undergone thorough disinfection,” it said. Robina Asido/DMS