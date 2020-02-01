Philippine National Police chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa on Friday clarified he did not “single out” the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) when he ordered intensified operations against illegal gambling.

In a radio interview last January 26, Gamboa directed the commander of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to curb illegal gambling or face relief.

“No, probably because that is the specific question (during the interview) but remember I addressed it to all PNP units. And they are all equally responsible and accountable to stop illegal gambling,” Gamboa said in an interview with reporters at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

Gamboa led the destruction of 56 confiscated video karera machines at the QCPD headquarters.

“I want to do destruction (of illegal equipment) every week until everything is gone. And we are encouraging the community to help report to the PNP any illegal activities they see and this will be relentless. And these will not only for Quezon City, this goes nationwide. No take on all forms of illegal gambling,” he said.

Gamboa said he did not order anyone to collect money from illegal gambling operators and ordered his men to arrest anyone who will be involved in these activities.

“The Chief PNP doesn’t get a single centavo from anyone so if there is someone using my name, I did not authorize it. Some people are saying that the PNP chief collects it, no there is no such thing. Arrest everyone. I did not order anyone, I did not commission anyone. I want to make that clear,” he said.

While he is satisfied with the current accomplishment of QCPD, Gamboa said operations should continue.

QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo thanked Gamboa for making time in visiting their camp.

“Our operations will continue as directive by the chief PNP,” Montejo said.

Last Tuesday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said they were ordered by Gamboa that police station commanders who will fail to comply with his order to operate on illegal gambling will be given 15 days to do this or face relief.

“The guidance of chief PNP for the two of us, those stations in Quezon City who have no accomplishment despite there are reports of illegal gambling in the area will be given 15 days before they will be relieved,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS