The Philippine Air Force ( PAF) donated P1.78 million to Batangas province to help residents affected by the Taal Volcano erruption.

Maj. Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman, said a check amounting to P1,781,460 was turned over by PAF chief Maj. Gen. Allen Paredes on Thursday.

"The Philippine Air Force officers, enlisted personnel and civilian human resource voluntarily donated their one day subsistence allowance for the month of February to aid the victims of the Taal erruption on January 30, 2019," he said.

Galang said on the same day Paredes paid a visit to the men and women of the Air Education Training And Doctrine Command in Lipa City.

"He (Paredes) boosted the morale and welfare of the troops based in Fernando Air Base, Lipa City, Batangas and ensured their preparedness for any eventualities," he said.

Galang said Paredes also visited PAF personnel who are taking part in clearing operations in Talisay.

"Personnel from the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing and 710th Special Operations Wing are currently engaged in clearing operations in Talisay town proper which is composed of eight Población," he said.

"The commanding general of PAF observed the conduct of road clearing operations being undertaken in area, a process which involves both the use of heavy engineering equipment and individual tools particularly shovels," he added.

Galang said so far "the PAF clearing team has attained 30 percent accomplishment rate for Población 2 and is set to finish the activity for the said area by weekend". Robina Asido/DMS