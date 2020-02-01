まにら新聞ウェブ

2月1日のまにら新聞から

Malacañang tours indefinitely halted due to nCoV

［ 108 words｜2020.2.1｜英字 ］

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has recommended the indefinite suspension of tours at Malacañang Museum as part of the pre-emptive measure amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

PSG chief Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra also ordered the presidential guards on duty at Malacañang Complex to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

"Likewise while crafting protocols for visitors in the Palace, PSG has recommended to IHAO (Internal House Affairs Office) the indefinite suspension of (the operation of the) museum and Palace tour," he said.

"This is a pre-emptive measure to ensure that the seat of government is secured from this biological threat," the military official added. Celerina Monte/DMS