Malacanang urged on Thursday the public to remain calm following the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the country.

The Department of Health confirmed that a 38-year old female Chinese patient under investigation was positive for the nCoV after her laboratory results arrived form Australia.

"We ask the public not to panic and to remain calm as the government, especially the Department of Health (DOH), is on top of the situation," said Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar in a statement.

He said the Palace assures the people that the relevant health, research, and law enforcement agencies are working together to prevent the disease from spreading.

Andanar also said the DOH is in constant coordination and collaboration with health and research authorities in Australia, Japan, and China on implementing necessary undertakings on the matter.

"In fact, with the help of our counterparts in Japan, we are now capable of detecting and diagnosing 2019-nCoV-infected patients on our own," he stressed.

With the continuous arrival of travelers coming from affected areas in China, the Palace official said the government will continue to conduct necessary stringent customs, immigration, and quarantine measures to prevent the disease from spreading within the country.

Andanar said the government will also continue to serve overseas Filipino workers and will coordinate with Chinese authorities for repatriation efforts, as needed, to assist the Filipinos in China. Celerina Monte/DMS