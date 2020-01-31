The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) in the Philippines.

"Today the DOH is confirming that a 38 year-old female Chinese patient under investigatioin (PUI) is positive for the novel corona virus 2019 -NCoV after her lab results returned today from the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia," Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced in a press briefing.

Duque said the Chinese woman arrived in the country from Wuhan through Hong Kong in January 21, 2020. She also went to Cebu and Dumaguete.

After experiencing mild cough, she sought consultation "in one of the country's government hospitals" four days later.

Duque said the patient is currently asymptomatic, which means the patient does not have symptoms suggesting illness.

He urged Filipinos to remain calm and vigilant, stressing they must wash their hands often and take vitamins, especially zinc.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Ferchito Avelino said they are coordinating with the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) to trace the patient's co-passengers.

Avelino said they have alerted their Central Visayas office to check on the places the patient has been to in Cebu and Dumaguete.

Duque said he is in favor of restricting entry of travelers from Hubei Province, China.

"I will strongly recommend to the emerging disease task force a temporary restriction of travelers from the entire Hubei province of China," said Duque.

The Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is scheduled to convene Friday.

Based on DOH data, there are 29 patients under investigation for the novel corona virus.

Eighteen are from Metro Manila, four in Central Visayas, three in Western Visayas, one in Mimaropa, one one Eastern Visayas, one in Northern Visayas, and one in Davao.

Only 23 patients under investigation are still confined in hospitals, five were discharged but under monitoring. One patient died on Wednesday, but he had HIV/AIDS, the DOH said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS