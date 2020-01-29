The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Tuesday will launch a “weight loss” program in February as an initiative to the order of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for cops to reach their ideal BMI (Body Mass Index).

Police Major General Debold Sinas, acting NCRPO chief, said: “All NCRPO personnel who are under obese 2 and 3 will report to headquarters in order to follow the guidance of the chief PNP that at least the appearance of the police is worthy.”

Sinas said all cops joining the program will attend lectures and undergo exercise routines.

“And they need to report twice a month… once we reach February or March and no substantial (weight) reduction, then they will undergo summer camp,” he said.

If a person is classified as Class 2 or moderate-risk obesity, their BMI is between 30.0 to 34.9 while those at Class 3 or high-risk obesity, their BMI is between 35.0 to 39.9.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women.

Sinas said those who are under the two categories will stay in NCRPO for one or two months ''so they will be monitored… the food is free since it’s only lettuce, carrots, cucumber.”

He said they are monitoring around 3,000 to 4,000 obese cops.

“And my target, (under class) 2 and 3 is around 700 to 1,000 only,” he said.

Sinas said district directors who are forced to undergo the weight loss program will let their deputy directors handle their jobs until they reach their ideal BMI.

“I will have that approved. I’m already preparing the documents for the approval,” he said.

“It is now by force, if you are classified as (Class) 2 or 3, you have two months to reduce substantially,” he added.

Sinas said those who will not be able to lose weight will need to “get out” of NCRPO.

“I hope I get the guidance of the chief PNP… I already informed my personnel,” he said.

To those who doubt his program, Sinas said he doesn’t care.

“I don’t care if they are doubting. I already prepared so many projects that we done… all we declare, we did it,” he said.

“When the time comes, you will just see (the outcome of the program) … if they don’t want to believe so be it,” he added.

Gamboa in his earlier press conference disclosed Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told him to “make each policemen worth and let every policemen be convince that he is actually a messenger of what the PNP should be”.

“So it includes good attitude, basic good manners and right conduct, proper attire and compliance to body mass index (BMI) which we are implementing,” he said.

Last year, PNP said police recruits must maintain a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 in order to be part of the police force while on previous years, they required cops to have atleast 34 inch waistline. Ella Dionisio/DMS