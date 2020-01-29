The director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday denied that illegal gambling in the city is “rampant”.

“ I think it is not rampant and we did not stop in our obligation in arresting violators of illegal gambling,” said Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo in a press briefing.

Based on their data, from January to December 2019, the QCPC conducted 673 anti-illegal gambling operations where they arrested around 1,845 and confiscated a total of P 335, 817 from the suspects.

For this year, Montejo said they conducted 59 operations where 126 were arrested.

Montejo said he talked to QC Mayor Joy Belmonte and all barangay officials to help their campaign.

But for National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting director Debold Sinas, the QCPD still needs to intensify their anti-gambling operations.

“They may have a lot of accomplishments but according to chief PNP, video karera is still on-going in the area,” he said.

Sinas also said they verified a report received by Police Lt. Gen Archie Francisco Gamboa, the PNP chief, about illegal gamblingy and they found it to be true.

“Actually, we received reports, even chief PNP received reports also and when verified there was really (illegal gamblings) so we are monitoring it already. Also the reports that are not being taken action by the cops,” Sinas said.

“Of all the districts, (QCPD) has massive reports,” he added.

To intensify QCPD operations, Sinas said he told them to arrest persons who are allowing illegal gambling, such as video karera and cockfighting in their establishments.

“Unlike before they will just confiscate the machine then that’s it. We observed that once you get the machine, the (operator) will just replace it. So we decide to arrest and file a case against the owner of the place where the machine was found,” he said.

According to their informants, Sinas said owners who allowed video karera or other illegal gambling games inside their establishments got around 20 percent of the total earnings.

“Both chief PNP and me believed that video karera is where the (drug) users stay that’s why it should be arrested and confiscated,” he said.

Sinas said that illegal game is really addicting and those who are hooked become criminals just to play the game.

The NCRPO chief said they were given guidance by Gamboa that police station commanders in Quezon City who will fail to comply with his order will only be given 15 days to show accomplishments or face relief.

“The guidance of chief PNP for the two of us, those stations in Quezon City who have no accomplishment despite there are reports of illegal gambling in the area will be given 15 days (to make an accomplishment) before they will be relieved,” he said.

Sinas said Philippine National Police- Integrity and Monitoring Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) will have an office at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City not only to arrest cops who are involved in illegal drugs but also those who are protectors or earning from illegal gambling. Ella Dionisio/DMS