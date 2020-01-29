Malacanang said on Monday an investigation will be conducted on the alleged prostitution activities in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) industry.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Philippine National Police ( PNP) will do the probe.

"We will have that investigated. If that is true, then we have to do something about it," he said.

He said the government has to stop prostitution and arrest those who are involved.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairman of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, has conducted an investigation in aid of legislation regarding the reported emergence of prostitution dens in the country involving Chinese Pogo employees.

She noted that it was established that the boom of the Pogo industry in the country was also the proliferation of human trafficking and prostitution, mostly involving Chinese women. Celerina Monte/DMS