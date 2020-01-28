Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), on Monday warned police unit commanders their actions in enforcing the campaign against illegal gambling will “weigh heavily” on their next performance evaluation.

“I am serving notice to all police unit commanders that their actions in enforcing the campaign against corruption and crimes against public morals, particularly illegal gambling, shall weigh heavily in the succeeding rounds of individual performance evaluation to determine their competence to continue leading their respective units,” Gamboa said in a statement.

“The One-Strike policy will strictly apply to unit commanders who will fail to curb these illegal activities in their areas of responsibility,” he added.

Gamboa made the statement after giving the director of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) last Sunday a deadline to curb illegal gambling in the city or he might be relieved.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokepserson, said Gamboa’s directive is not only for QCPD Director, Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo but for all police commanders and regional directors.

“This is a warning from General Gamboa for all (officers) to do their best on their performance so that after the evaluation period they will not be removed from their post. So it’s just giving emphasis on his policies that they should do their job well,” Banac said.

“We will expect that their campaign against illegal gambling will intensify side by side with our campaign against illegal drugs following the president’s (Rodrigo Duterte) program in fighting criminality, illegal drugs and corruption,” he added.

Banac said the PNP chief received a report that is why he is giving his warning to all.

“This is just a fair warning to all that if ever they will be given an administrative sanction, General Gamboa has been fair since there is a prior warning,” he said.

Banac said the next evaluation for all police officials will be after three months.

In compliance with the chief PNP’s order, Montenjo on Sunday ordered his 12 police station commanders to step up the drive against all forms of illegal gambling which resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects in Quezon City.

They will face case of violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, which imposed stricter penalties on illegal gambling.

Montejo called on the public to report to the authorities any illegal activities such as gambling or prostitution. Ella Dionisio/DMS