まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P4,610
$100=P5,050

1月26日のまにら新聞から

Taal spews more steam, sulphur for second day

［ 135 words｜2020.1.26｜英字 ］

Taal Volcano on Saturday continued to release thick volume of steam and sulphur dioxide from its main crater.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seisomolgy (Phivolcs), as of 8 am, Taal produced weak to moderate white steam-laden plumes of 100 to 800 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission also doubled from 224 tonnes on Friday to 409 tonnes.

This is the second day that the volcano exhibited an increase in its steam and sulfur dioxide discharge after volcanic activities waned in the past days.

The Philippine Seismic Network recorded a total of 744 earthquakes since January 12. In addition, around 420 volcanic earthquakes and 11 low-frequency tremors were mapped by the Taal Volcano Network.

Phivolcs said alert level four is still in effect which suggests possible hazardous explosive eruption within the next days. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS