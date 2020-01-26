Taal Volcano on Saturday continued to release thick volume of steam and sulphur dioxide from its main crater.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seisomolgy (Phivolcs), as of 8 am, Taal produced weak to moderate white steam-laden plumes of 100 to 800 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission also doubled from 224 tonnes on Friday to 409 tonnes.

This is the second day that the volcano exhibited an increase in its steam and sulfur dioxide discharge after volcanic activities waned in the past days.

The Philippine Seismic Network recorded a total of 744 earthquakes since January 12. In addition, around 420 volcanic earthquakes and 11 low-frequency tremors were mapped by the Taal Volcano Network.

Phivolcs said alert level four is still in effect which suggests possible hazardous explosive eruption within the next days. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS