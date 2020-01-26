A Brazilian family is being kept for isolation in a hospital due to suspicions one of the children has the novel coronavirus.

The public information office of the Palawan provincial police department said the family of four will be isolated for 12 days in the Ospital ng Palawan.

This was confirmed by Police Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, the spokesperson of Mimaropa ( Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) region on Saturday.

The names of the patients were not released nor did the report say when the case was reported.

Although the only the child showed symptoms of the coronavirus, the other family members were suggested to be isolated as precaution.

The child exhibited respiratory problems and fever. She recently visited Wuhan, China - the town where the virus originated, the police report said.

''She has respiratory problems, fever and recently visited Wuhan, China; three of four indicators based on the protocol set forth by the World Health Organization and the Department of Health ( DOH),'' said the police report.

''Accordingly, the daughter of the foreign family is a candidate for confirmatory test to be administered by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine ( RITM),'' the report said.

There are no positive cases yet of an individual infected by novel coronavirus in the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS